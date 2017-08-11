Washington College Academy of Life-Long Learning Invites Community to Fall Showcase

by

Fall semester courses and upcoming special events for Washington College’s Academy of Lifelong Learning will be showcased at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 17 at the Hotchkiss Recital Hall on the college campus. The program is free and open to the public, and no reservations are required.

Showcase is an opportunity for WC-ALL current and potential members to learn about fall semester classes from the instructors themselves as each presents a brief overview of his or her course. At a reception afterwards, there will be an opportunity to meet instructors personally, ask questions, discuss classes in more depth, and enjoy refreshments and conversation with fellow learners.

Twenty-six courses will be offered over two six-week sessions, running September 5 – October 13 and October 22 – December 8, with no classes Labor Day weekend or the week of Thanksgiving. Courses range from history to music, the environment to photography, foreign policy, literature, movies, and more. Click here for fall catalog and registration information or call 410-778-7221. Registration and course selection begins on August 1 and closes on August 22, and may also be done at Showcase.

Founded in 1992 and now in its 25th year, WC-ALL was created for adults who seek intellectual stimulation without requirements for educational credit. There are neither age nor academic restrictions to membership. Each semester approximately 400 members register for as many classes as they wish for one inclusive fee.