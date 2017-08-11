Classic Wacky Neil Simon “The Odd Couple” Playing at TAP

by

Neil Simon’s “the Odd Couple,” now playing at Oxford Community Center, may be one of the most successful of Simon’s plays – and considering his long and fruitful career, that’s saying a lot.

But how many Broadway plays of any era have spawned not only a hit movie but three TV sitcoms – plus various other spinoffs including an animated cartoon and a TV sitcom version (by Simon himself!) with female roommates. In this version one roommate was played by Sally Struthers of “All in the Family” fame where she played Gloria, the ditzy daughter of Archie and Edith and “Meathead’s” wife. Rita Moreno who is known for her role in “West Side Story” played the messy roommate. Moreno is one of only twelve performers who have won an Oscar, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Tony). This is definitely a story with characters that have drawn major talents over the decades.

Simon’s play, which premiered in 1965, features mismatched roommates Felix Ungar and Oscar Madison – the one an uptight “neat freak,” the other an easy-going snob.

The original production starred Walter Matthau s Oscar and Art Carney as Felix. It took home four Tony Awards: Best Actor (Matthau), Best Author (Simon), Best Director (Mike Nichols) and Best Scenic Design (Oliver Smith). Matthau reprised his role in the 1968 film, with Jack Lemmon taking the role of Felix. And in the long-running TV series (1970-75), Matthau was replaced by Jack Klugman and Tony Randall played Felix. For some reason, the TV series changed the spelling of Felix’s name to “Unger.”

The plot revolves around the personality clash between the two roommates – Oscar’s life, like his apartment, is a shambles, with unpaid bills, broken appliances and a failed marriage, but he takes it all in stride. Meanwhile, Felix is a hypochondriac who fusses over every detail of his life and constantly criticizes Oscar – and everyone else around him. The situation is nearly ideal for comedy – in fact, it’s been imitated many times, including in the current TV hit, “The Big Bang Theory.”

The play opens at the Friday night poker game in Oscar’s apartment. Four of the six regulars are at the table, The interplay between the characters and several comic bits – the soggy potato chips and “green” sandwiches Oscar brings the other players, due to a broken refrigerator – make it clear that he is a complete slob, living on the edge of financial disaster. As the dialogue develops, it becomes evident that one of the regular players, Felix, is missing – and that everyone is worried about him. When it develops that he left his wife – and sent a telegram threatening suicide – the worry reaches a peak, with Murray, the policeman, especially concerned.

Then Felix shows up, and everyone feigns indifference as he wanders about the room, clearly at wits’ end. Oscar offers him a bed for the night, and Felix accepts – and after the other players leave, he offers him a place to stay. The basic premise of the play is set – in effect lighting the fuse for an explosion the audience senses is bound to happen before the final curtain. But, of course, it would spoil the fun to give much more away.

The Tred Avon Players' production, directed by Ed Langrell, assembles a reliable cast of regulars from local theater productions.

Bill Gross takes the role of Oscar, Loud and physical, he is convincing as a macho ‘60s sportswriter. He does a good job of portraying the character’s growing annoyance with his fastidious roommate, as well as his carefree attitude toward most of the rest of his daily life.

Bob Chauncey projects a nice nervous energy as Felix, capturing the suggestions of femininity as the character cooks, cleans, and performs the other duties of Oscar’s missing wife – and reveals an emotional softness that seemed far stranger in 1964 than it does now.

While Felix and Oscar get star billing, the rest of the ensemble plays an important part in the play as a whole. The four poker buddies – all recognizable New York character types – are very well cast.

Patrick Fee does a fine job as Murray, the street-wise cop with a heart of gold. His mobile face and physical presence are just right for the character. A solid job by one of the Shore’s more versatile character actors.

Roy, Oscar’s accountant, is played by Paul Briggs. Briggs does of good job of conveying the character’s worries about Oscar’s irresponsible finances and his sensitivity to the vile odors and questionable hygienic conditions in Oscar’s kitchen – but keeping them enough in check that when Felix appears, he suddenly seems quite reasonable.

The cynical Speed is played by Brian McGunigle, who is completing a run of five roles in plays varying from Shakespeare’s “MacBeth” to Tred Avon’s “A Man of No Importance.” His feigned indifference is well conveyed by McGunigle. But of course Speed really does have compassion for Felix. McGunigle makes these two seemingly opposite emotions believable.

Zach Schlag is cast as mild-mannered Vinnie, whose henpecked home life is a contrast to the broken marriages of the two main characters. The character’s pliability is the source of several entertaining bits.

Lisa Roth and Anna Kusinitz-Dietz play the Pigeon sisters – Gwendolyn and Cecily – a pair of English divorcees who live in a neighboring apartment and who take a shine to the roommates. Their interactions with Felix and Oscar are a fine bit of Neil Simon comedy, well acted by the “sisters.”

The set, consisting entirely of Oscar’s living room, is worth walking up for a closer look at intermission or after the play closes – details such as an old manual typewriter and a beat-up baseball glove are letter-perfect. The subtle changes as Felix’s influence begins to be felt are nicely done, as well. The costumes are also right on – especially the Pigeon sisters’ early-‘60s dresses, Oscar’s #7 Yankees jersey and Speed’s Hawaiian shirts. And the soundtrack – designed by Fee – has a nice selection of period-perfect music. A pleasure to see the little touches so well taken care of.

The 50+ years since the play was written show up in many details of the plot and dialogue. For example, it’s no longer that unusual for a man to be a good cook – as Felix is. The sums of money mentioned – 34 cents for a pack of cigarettes, for example — are vivid reminders of what inflation has done, while the characters’ concern over the cost of a long-distance phone call is likely to seem a historical curiosity in today’s cell phone era. And hints that the relationship between Felix and Oscar echoes their failed marriages, which probably seemed edgy in the uptight early ‘60s, would raise few eyebrows in a modern family TV sitcom. Those who were around at the time will find the change of perspective amusing; younger audiences may find it an entertaining history lesson.

There were plenty of laughs in the large audience for Thursday’s performance, which Langrell described as a “pre-opening” opening. If you’re in the mood for a classic comedy, with lots of nostalgia for a more innocent era, it’s well worth the trip to Oxford Cummunity Center, 200 Oxford Road. It’s about an hour trip from Chestertown or 15 minutes from Easton. The play runs just over two hours. Remember it starts at 7:30 not 8:00 pm.

“The Odd Couple” is playing through August 20. Shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday are at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Admission is $20 for adults, $10 for students. Call 410-226-0061 for reservations – which are strongly recommended, judging by the sizable audience Thursday.