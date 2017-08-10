United Way Campaign Update

by

Letter to the Editor:

As we head into the last month of our 60th annual campaign for United Way of Kent County, our “giving thermometer” is just shy of 95% of our $210,000 goal. The volunteer board members of UWKC, and especially the 24 member agencies which comprise our family of charities, are sincerely grateful to our Kent County friends and neighbors who have brought us this far in our appeal. Even more importantly, the hundreds of Kent County families and individuals whose lives – through your contributions – have been enriched with better health, greater financial stability, and better education, are truly appreciative of this community’s generosity and caring spirit.

The critical needs of Kent County’s less fortunate will not be met even if we attain 100% of our goal, but each and every contribution, large or small, goes a long way toward improving the quality of life for all.

The success of this campaign and our member agencies’ efforts to better the lives of Kent County’s most needy rely on the generosity of us all, and we urge our Kent County neighbors to help us achieve our goal.

Sincere Thanks,

Glenn Wilson

President, United Way of Kent County