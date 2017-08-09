Safe Sitter Class Set for August 22 in Chestertown

by

The popular Safe Sitter babysitting class, for youth ages 11-13, will be offered on Tuesday, August 22, 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. at UM Shore Medical Center at Chestertown Education Center.

Safe Sitter is a national, non-profit organization that provides programs to teach youth life and safety skills for when they are home alone, watching younger siblings, or babysitting. Over 175 lives have been saved by Safe Sitter graduates using the skills learned through the Safe Sitter training. More information about the program may be found at www.safesitter.org.

The cost for this one-day class, taught by pediatric nurses, is $45 (scholarships are available). Because seating is limited, advance registration is required. For more information or to register, call Chrissy Nelson, 410-778-7668, ext. 2175.