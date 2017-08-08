The Princess Bride Opens this Weekend at the Garfield

This weekend, the kids and counselors of the 2017 Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp invite you to join them for their final performances of the cult classic, “The Princess Bride.”
For the last four weeks, the 31 campers and 10 staff members have been in rehearsal at the Garfield Center for the Arts. These last 3 shows are a culmination of their hard work. The camp is directed by Tess Hogans, Catherine Bushby and Bryan Betley; with Paul Cambardella and Bridget Copp as counselors, Annie Herron as a junior counselor, Tia Glomb as a script editor and Brad Chaires, Ariane Colson and Paulina Panas as volunteers.
The cast of “The Princess Bride:”
Grandmother – Nicole Reed
Kid 1 – Mariner Schut
Kid 2 – Anna Jayne Murphy
Mother / Queen Bella / Dancer – Cyanea Sloan
King Lotharon – Devin Merton
Buttercup – Merritt Connor
Westley – Shane Saunders
Prince Humperdink – Severin Schut
Ralph – Tessa Schut
Count Rugen – Claire O’Brien
Fezzik – Joe Diggs
Vizzini – Ben Anthony
Inigo Montoya – Thomas Martinez
Yellin / Original Dread Pirate Roberts – Quentin Bergenholtz
The Albino – Alex Raimond
Minion 1 (Albino Assistant) – Fantaye Kehm
Minion 2 (Albino Assistant) / Dancer – Erin Baldwin
Miracle Max – Sarah Herron
Valerie – Kayce Titus
Boo Lady / Dancer – Josie Merton
Clergy – Delaney McCreary
Pirates: Elizabeth Pupke, Jamie Baldwin, Yeabi Kehm, Lily Babylon, Savannah Quinn
Townsfolk: Lily Babylon, Lia Schut, Jamie Baldwin, Savannah Quinn, Kendall McCreary
Shrieking Eels: Penn Sleightholm, Zuzu Kusmider, Malorie Reed, Lia Schut, Kendall McCreary
Soldiers: Yeabi Kehm, Penn Sleightholm, Malorie Reed, Zuzu Kusmider, Elizabeth Pupke
Fire Demons: Penn Sleightholm, Lia Schut, Elizabeth Pupke, Savannah Quinn, Jamie Baldwin
Rodents of Unusual Size: Zuzu Kusmider, Malorie Reed, Kendall McCreary, Yeabi Kehm, Lily Babylon
The final performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. All shows are free, but donations to the Playmakers are encouraged. Theatre doors will open 90 minutes before each performance. Call the box office for more information – 410-810-2060 or visit www.garfieldcenter.org.
Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp is supported in part by The United Way of Kent County, The Kent County Arts Council and The Hedgelawn Foundation. The campers were also grateful to receive donated pastries each day of camp from Evergrain Bread Company and Just Right Treats. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.