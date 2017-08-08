The Princess Bride Opens this Weekend at the Garfield

by

This weekend, the kids and counselors of the 2017 Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp invite you to join them for their final performances of the cult classic, “The Princess Bride.”

For the last four weeks, the 31 campers and 10 staff members have been in rehearsal at the Garfield Center for the Arts. These last 3 shows are a culmination of their hard work. The camp is directed by Tess Hogans, Catherine Bushby and Bryan Betley; with Paul Cambardella and Bridget Copp as counselors, Annie Herron as a junior counselor, Tia Glomb as a script editor and Brad Chaires, Ariane Colson and Paulina Panas as volunteers.

The cast of “The Princess Bride:”

Grandmother – Nicole Reed

Kid 1 – Mariner Schut

Kid 2 – Anna Jayne Murphy

Mother / Queen Bella / Dancer – Cyanea Sloan

King Lotharon – Devin Merton

Buttercup – Merritt Connor

Westley – Shane Saunders

Prince Humperdink – Severin Schut

Ralph – Tessa Schut

Count Rugen – Claire O’Brien

Fezzik – Joe Diggs

Vizzini – Ben Anthony

Inigo Montoya – Thomas Martinez

Yellin / Original Dread Pirate Roberts – Quentin Bergenholtz

The Albino – Alex Raimond

Minion 1 (Albino Assistant) – Fantaye Kehm

Minion 2 (Albino Assistant) / Dancer – Erin Baldwin

Miracle Max – Sarah Herron

Valerie – Kayce Titus

Boo Lady / Dancer – Josie Merton

Clergy – Delaney McCreary

Pirates: Elizabeth Pupke, Jamie Baldwin, Yeabi Kehm, Lily Babylon, Savannah Quinn

Townsfolk: Lily Babylon, Lia Schut, Jamie Baldwin, Savannah Quinn, Kendall McCreary

Shrieking Eels: Penn Sleightholm, Zuzu Kusmider, Malorie Reed, Lia Schut, Kendall McCreary

Soldiers: Yeabi Kehm, Penn Sleightholm, Malorie Reed, Zuzu Kusmider, Elizabeth Pupke

Fire Demons: Penn Sleightholm, Lia Schut, Elizabeth Pupke, Savannah Quinn, Jamie Baldwin

Rodents of Unusual Size: Zuzu Kusmider, Malorie Reed, Kendall McCreary, Yeabi Kehm, Lily Babylon

The final performances are Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. All shows are free, but donations to the Playmakers are encouraged. Theatre doors will open 90 minutes before each performance. Call the box office for more information – 410-810-2060 or visit www.garfieldcenter.org.

Playmakers Summer Theatre Camp is supported in part by The United Way of Kent County, The Kent County Arts Council and The Hedgelawn Foundation. The campers were also grateful to receive donated pastries each day of camp from Evergrain Bread Company and Just Right Treats. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.