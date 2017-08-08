Marina Building Plans Hit Bump

by

Plans for the Chestertown Marina may have to be scaled back, Town Manager Bill Ingersoll announced after a bid opening for construction of the marina store and interpretive center.

At the town council meeting Aug. 7, Ingersoll said the town received only two bids on the project. The building is to be sited near the Cannon Street side of the parking lot the town-owned marina shares with the Fish Whistle restaurant. Bids were received from Yerkes Construction, Chestertown, and Emory Hill, New Castle, Del. Yerkes submitted the low bid at $1.1 million for the first phase of the project and $825,000 for the second phase. However, both bids were “higher than expected,” Ingersoll said. He suggested going back to the architect and revising the plans to remove the second floor, which would have held a meeting space the town could have rented out.

“We’re disappointed the bids were this high,” Mayor Chris Cerino said. He said the town hoped for a range between $1 million and $1.2 million for the entire project. He said the town has $480,000 on hand for the project. The second floor would have been “an amazing space,” overlooking the river, he said. “But we have to live within our means..”

Ingersoll said removing the second story would allow for more usable space on the first floor since stairways and elevators could be eliminated. He asked the council to approve Yerkes as the low bidder, but to negotiate a contract for the redesigned building based on unit pricing. After a brief discussion, the council voted its approval.

Also at the meeting, Councilwoman Liz Gross asked residents of her ward to be aware of a recent increase in suspicious activities. She told residents to be certain doors are locked and windows secured and suggested they leave lights on when they go out.

Tim O’Brian said there had been several incidents involving Amberley Park, the trailer park just off Philosophers Terrace. He said his daughter’s bike was stolen from their home on the other end of Philosophers Terrace from Amberley Park. The bicycle was later recovered in the park near a unit that has been the scene of other problems. He said there was also drug use and vagrancy in the area of the park, along with trash heaps. He asked the town to investigate whether the property is in compliance with code.

Ingersoll said he would talk to the property owners and ask the town zoning inspector to look into possible violations of code.

Police Chief Adrian Baker said his officers do regular patrols. He asked residents to call his department if they see suspicious activity.

Gross said increased patrol presence would help curtail the problems.

Also at the meeting, the council appointed Amy Meeks as chairman of the Recreation Commission.