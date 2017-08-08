Cerino: “I Will Run”

by

Mayor Chris Cerino announced at Monday’s Chestertown Council meeting that he will run for a second term.

Cerino cited unfinished business, in particular, ongoing renovations to the town-owned marina, as his reason for seeking re-election. “I’m a stubborn S.O.B,” he said, comparing himself to Captain Ahab in Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick.

The announcement ended a period of uncertainty after council members Liz Gross and Sam Shoge both announced they would not seek another term in this Fall’s election. If Cerino had decided not to run, that would have left three of the five council positions up for grabs.

Cerino, age 48, is Vice President of Sultana Education Foundation. Before his election as mayor in 2013, he served on the town’s planning commission, of which he was chairman for several years. At the time of his first run, he identified the waterfront and Washington College as two key ingredients in the town’s success. He won election by a clear majority in a seven-person race,

During Cerino’s first term, the town completed construction of Phase II of the Gilchrest Rail Trail, built Gateway Park and the Ajax playground, and won grants for work on the marina, which is ongoing. The town also won designation of the Arts & Entertainment District. And it annexed nearly 80 acres that are to be developed as a commercial center by KRM Development, including a new warehouse and headquarters for Dixon Valve and Coupling and an apartment complex.

Responding to a FaceBook post reporting Cerino’s decision, Councilman Marty Stetson wrote, “I have never formally endorsed anyone for Mayor, but Chris Cerino has my support and endorsement. The Council has accomplished much under his leadership.”

At present, Cerino is the only announced candidate for mayor. The town office will begin accepting candidate filings Aug. 31, and the slate will remain open until October 6. Election Day is Nov. 7. See the town website for election details.