Kinera to Celebrate Five Year Anniversary on August 20

The Kinera Foundation will host its annual board meeting, along with a family friendly block party to celebrate its five-year anniversary on Sunday, August 20, 2017 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kinera Hub location, 115 Sallitt Drive, Suite C, Stevensville, Maryland 21666.

The meeting, block party and five-year anniversary celebration is tailored for families with children who have disabilities and special needs, and is also open to the general public. This is a rain or shine, free community event that will include games and activities for the entire family to participate in and brothers, sisters, parents, caregivers and extended family are invited to attend.

The annual board meeting will kick off at noon and will feature a brief presentation of Kinera’s activities during the last year and accomplishments over the last five years, including other initiatives that help to enhance the lives of children with special health care needs and their families who reside on both the Eastern and Western Shores. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet Kinera Foundation’s Board of Directors, providers, therapists and community partners. The Kinera Hub will also be open for tours.

The Kinera parking lot will be filled with food trucks and vendors, all offering a variety of food and beverages for sale, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. Food vendors include: Rita’s Italian Ice; Smoke Rattle &Roll BBQ; Sprouts Farmers Market; and Team Autism’s Fish Fry & Crab Cakes. Entertainment will include music by DJ Dalton, a cornhole tournament, photo booth, along with family-fun games and activities for all ages. Additionally, one of the highlights of the event will be the silent auction, which will feature items and packages with local products.

This is an admission-free, rain or shine event, but registration is encouraged; to register, visit www.kinera.org or call 443-249-3126. For additional information about this event and how to become a donor, sponsor or volunteer, please call 443-249-3126 or email info@kinera.org. Kinera can be found on the web at www.kinera.org, and remember to like us on Facebook.

The Kinera Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to enhancing the quality of life for children with special needs and their families by providing parent support groups, social activities and events, access to therapies and treatments, while continuing to support inclusive and community programs. The Kinera Foundation Eastern Shore Regional Hub, with partners that include the Office of Genetics and People with Special Health Care Needs and Kennedy Krieger’s Maryland Center for Developmental Disabilities, provides a centralized, coordinated Hub of patient/family centered care. The Hub brings together providers, therapists, families and supporting agencies to ensure Children with Special Health Care Needs (CSHCN) have access to the level of care, services and resources they need. The majority of those served by the Kinera Hub reside on the Eastern Shore of Maryland, however families travel from the Western Shore for therapies and services. For more information visit www.kinera.org.