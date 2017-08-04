RiverArts’ August Exhibits Include NY Artists Guild, Photo Show

by

RiverArts’ August exhibits include the annual juried photography show, “The Soul of Photography,” in the Main Gallery and work by the New York Artists Guild in the Studio Gallery. The opening reception for both shows is August 4, First Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m.

Photography curator Steve Kane challenged artists to transform an inanimate image into a work of art that expresses the passion of the mind’s eye. Juror Jeff Weber selected work that “holds the viewers’ eyes and thought,”….and ..communicates a compelling story.” The judge is Jay Fleming, a professional photographer based in Annapolis. His work has appeared in National Fisherman, Save the Bay, National Geographic News, and Angler’s Journal.

A Best of Show will be awarded, along with a variety of merit awards, including Nature and Wildlife, Street Life, Human Subjects and Portraiture, Still Life, Black and White, and Creative Digital Enhancement.

The Studio Gallery features work by seven members of the New York Artists Guild, a group of professional artists from upstate New York including glass artist Sabra Richards, a part time resident of Kent County. Sculptor and fiber artist Jappie King Black has a mixed media installation, « Disquiet, » plus a series of bronze baskets.

Photographer Howard Koft creates abstractions through digital photography. Bruno Chalifor’s « Le Site Corot » is a series of black and white photographs of a location in France frequented by Corot. g.a. Sheller is a watercolorist and photographer. Her work is a combination of painting, 19th century and 21st century photo processes.

The group also includes oil painter Wendy Menzie and mixed media artist Alice Gold, who works primarily in painting, printmaking and collage.

Both exhibits will be up through Sunday, August 27.

For more information visit www.chestertownriverarts.org or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.