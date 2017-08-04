2017 Chrome City Ride Raises $121,000 for Benedictine Foundation

by

The Benedictine Programs and Services’ 16th Annual Chrome City Ride broke previous years’ attendance records and raised $121,000 for the school’s Annual Fund. The Annual Fund helps support tuition assistance, program support and capital projects that directly benefit the school’s 200 children and adults with disabilities.

“This year’s Chrome City Ride was spectacular and exceeded all of our expectations,” said CCR volunteer Chairman Howard “Spud” Blake, who added that this year’s fund-raising goal was $100,000. “The weather was beautiful – so many people wanted to come out and enjoy their bikes and cars, and the event itself.

“We have a great group of volunteers – from the CCR committee to the employees at the Benedictine School – everyone worked very hard to make this one of the best events in the history of Chrome City Ride.”

The Benedictine School’s Ridgely campus welcomed 450 motorcycles, 298 cars and 2,000 people for this year’s Chrome City Ride. The bikes and cars gathered at designated registration locations in Seaford, Del., Easton, Laurel, Salisbury, Owings and Annapolis then cruised in convoys to the Benedictine School campus.Chrome City Ride also featured favorites “Rockin’ Elvis” and Big Daddy P and DJ Chris, and a BBQ lunch from Famous Dave’s.

Hot Rod of the Year and winner of this year’s Chrome City Ride Sister’s Choice Award was presented to Ray Bartlett, who customized the sleek ride at Hot Rod Garage in Denton.

Providing opportunity to live meaningful, productive lives in communities of choice, Benedictine helps children and adults with developmental disabilities reach their greatest potential without regard to race, religion, color, national origin, or age.