You are here: Home / Archives / United Way Visits Camp Fairlee

United Way Visits Camp Fairlee

August 3, 2017 by Leave a Comment
Share

 

United Way of Kent County board member Patti Dowling and Executive Director Beth Everett (back) visit Camp Fairlee during the first week of summer camp there. Robbie, a Kent County resident and Camp Fairlee Camper, is pictured here with his one-on-one counselor, Alanah.

United Way of Kent County funds non-profits like Easterseals Camp Fairlee all over Kent County so that Kent County residents like Robbie with special needs can attend camp in the summer, weekend Respite sessions throughout the year and even Travel trips to other states.

For more information on United Way of Kent County or any of its Member Agencies, call 410-778-3195 or go to www.unitedwayofkentcounty.org.

Filed Under: Archives, Homepage Notes, News, Portal Notes
|

Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article

We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.

*