United Way Visits Camp Fairlee

United Way of Kent County funds non-profits like Easterseals Camp Fairlee all over Kent County so that Kent County residents like Robbie with special needs can attend camp in the summer, weekend Respite sessions throughout the year and even Travel trips to other states.

For more information on United Way of Kent County or any of its Member Agencies, call 410-778-3195 or go to www.unitedwayofkentcounty.org.