An Open Letter from PFLAG

Last Friday, PFLAG’s MID-SHORE MD chapter sent the open letter below to those most directly impacted by President Trump’s declaration that transgender individuals are to be excluded from the military. PFLAG MID-SHORE MD’s recently elected President, Claire Hansen said, “Such changes in direction are ungrounded in fact, are hurtful to the effectiveness of our military, and frankly are cruel. PFLAG stands ready to support transgender individual’s full inclusion. As an organization, we can partner with local organizations to do training on issues affecting the trans (and broader LGBTQ+) community.”

PFLAG is an organization whose mission is, “Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education, and advocacy.”

July 28, 2017

An open letter to the Eastern Shore LBGTQ Community,

It’s a day after President Trump’s tweet storm declaratively excluding transgender individuals from military service and we remain stunned and appalled. For all who identify as ‘trans’ and for your families, friends and loved ones, we are deeply sorry for the pain this is causing. It is wrong.

The message sent out yesterday hurts well beyond those in the military, or who have served in the military, or who are considering the military. The message attempts to blatantly authorize discrimination and expresses an abhorrent view on who is welcome to full participation in community. It is wrong.

Ill-considered messages, which are not vetted through any rational process, are a part of our times. We don’t have answers, but we can say if you identify as trans, gender non-conforming, or queer, and all the other ways you may self-identify, you are loved as you are. You are a blessing. Please know there is support for you in our community – a community with readiness to include and to care – a community that needs and welcomes your energy, your skills and your creativity.

If you need support, there are many ready to help and resources available. It is never easy to be singled out for who you are. It’s even harder when elected officials, who should be serving you, do just the opposite.

Please know you are not alone.

In love and support,

PFLAG MID-SHORE MD

President: L. Claire Hansen

Treasurer: Amanda Kramer

Secretary: Barbi Bedell

https://pflagchestertown.blogspot.com/

pflagchestertown@gmail.com

(301) 938-0868