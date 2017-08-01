Soroptimists Host “Meet and Greet” Saturday, August 5 

by

The Soroptimists International of Kent and Queen Anne’s Counties is having a “Meet and Greet” at Nana’s Niche, Saturday, August 5 from 10 am to 2 pm. It is part of the First Saturday in Galena.

If you would like to volunteer and make a difference in the lives of women and girls, we hope you will become a part of our organization. Also, if you have been collecting “Redner’s Save A Tape” receipts, you can drop them off at Nana’s Niche. For more information, contact Connie at 410-708-5352 . Also, please visit our Facebook page.

The Soroptimists International is a worldwide volunteer organization that focuses on improving the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment. According to the official website “Soroptimist means ‘best for women’ and that’s what we strive to be—an organization of women at their best helping other women to be their best. As a volunteer organization of business and professional women, we feel uniquely qualified to help women and girls live their dreams. It’s true that both men and women live in poverty, face discrimination and must overcome obstacles. But throughout history—in every country in the world—women and girls face additional obstacles and discrimination solely because of their gender.” The Soroptimists sponsor programs such as the “Live Your Dream” education and training awards for women. For more information, visit the official Soroptimist website.