Easterseals Walk With Me Event Is October 15

Register your team for the fifth annual Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore “Walk With Me Delmarva” event to be held on Sunday, October 15, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Baywood Greens, 32267, Clubhouse Way, Long Neck, DE. It will unite hundreds of Easterseals families and supporters in lower Delaware and along Maryland’s Eastern Shore to raise funds for Easterseals services in order to impact the lives of local individuals and families living with disabilities.

“Delmarva’s Walk With Me is an opportunity for families, friends, neighbors and colleagues to walk together to support people with disabilities and their families in our local community,” Linda Forte, Walk With Me even coordinator and community relations coordinator, said. “The event brings the local community together to work for a common goal to give the people we serve more independence through our programs and services.”

In addition to the Walk, enjoy fun games, activities, food and great entertainment. Registration for this year’s event is available at either www.walkwithme.org/delmarva or by contacting Linda Forte at (302) 253-1100 x 1121 or by e-mail at lforte@esdel.org.

Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore offers a range of services, including children’s therapies, assistive technology, recreational camping, day programs for adults with physical or intellectual disabilities, and respite services for caregivers. To learn more about how Easterseals helps children and adults with disabilities, call 1-800-677-3800 or visit www.de.easterseals.com.