Essential Oils 101 at Kent County Public Library

From rose to rosemary and lavender to lemon, essential oils can enhance life in a wide variety of ways.

Hilary Chubb is an essential oil lover on a mission to remove toxins from her home and live above the wellness line. Her goal is to educate others on the benefits of utilizing essential oils in all aspects of their lives including wellness, cleaning, personal care, animal care, cooking, and more.

At 6 p.m. Wednesday, August 9, she visits Kent County Public Library’s Chestertown Branch to deliver an information-packed talk designed to introduce you to the basics of integrating essential oils into your life. Learn about the distillation process that creates essential oils and explore how they can be used topically, incorporated in aromatherapy, and even ingested. Enjoy a “scent sampling” of several popular fragrances and learn simple ways to safely experiment with using essential oils.

Questions are welcome at this free program.