Come Meet Alec Ross, Candidate for Governor of Maryland

Come meet Alec Ross, Democratic candidate for governor of Maryland on Saturday, August 12. Ross will be at the Chestertown Farmers Market at the Democrats’ booth for an hour from 11 a.m. to noon. Following that, he will be at the nearby Democratic Club Headquarters at 357 High Street from noon to 2 p.m. This is the latest in the Candidate Meet & Greet Series sponsored by the Democratic Club of Kent County.

Ross’s background includes experience in government, education, and private business. He has focused on technology. Recognizing the inequities that made it nearly impossible for low-income families to get ahead, Alec co-founded a non-profit startup called One Economy, which helped deliver high-speed Internet access, educational content and education to low-income communities. One Economy started in a basement and grew into a global organization serving millions of low-income families. After serving on the Obama-Biden Transition Team, Alec was appointed Senior Advisor for Innovation to Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In that role, he developed new and creative ways to use technology and innovation to serve America’s diplomatic agenda around the world and was the diplomatic lead on a range of issues including Internet Freedom and the use of network technologies in conflict zones. Alec currently serves as a Senior Fellow at Johns Hopkins University, resides in Baltimore City with his wife, Felicity, and their three children who all proudly attend Baltimore City public schools.

