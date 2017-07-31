August Fun at RiverArts – Drawing, Leaf Platters & Fairy House Workshops

by

Ready to explore more of your creative side? RiverArts has a variety of workshops and classes of offer this August- as well as weekly life drawing sessions and a monthly photography club.

RiverArts Clay Studio potter Wanda Brumwell is teaching two classes, a whimsical Garden Fairy House Workshop -2 days, August 30 and September 13, and a perhaps more practical but no less fun one-day Leaf Platter Workshop on August 9.

For those of you who are tempted by the potter’s wheel, the Clay Studio has a two hour Try It! class Friday, August 18, specifically designed for you to play with clay on the wheel. There are also Beginner and Ongoing Potter’s Wheel class starting in September.

For those interested in learning to draw, or practicing drawing from observation, Raven Bishop is offering her popular, 4 week, Drawing From Observation Class, beginning Thursday, August 10.

Not interested in a class but want to practice technique? RiverArts also hosts weekly Life Drawing sessions with a live model, Tuesday evenings from 5- 8 pm, and every 4th Monday afternoon from 2 – 5 pm.

To register for classes, and more information, visit the RiverArts website and click on Education, or call RiverArts at 410 778 6300.

Chestertown RiverArts is located at 315 High Street, Suite 106, Chestertown, MD 21620 – (in the breezeway). Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday, 11 am to 4 pm, Saturday 10 am to 4 pm, Sunday 11 am to 3 pm, and open on First Fridays until 8 pm.