Rhythm Future Quartet at The Mainstay Saturday August 5

Rhythm Future Quartet

The acoustic jazz ensemble, Rhythm Future Quartet has a straightforward mission: to keep the spirit of Gypsy jazz alive and growing. A group of virtuosos named for a Django Reinhardt tune, they offer a new sound, influenced by Reinhardt’s classic Hot Club of France, yet wholly contemporary. They play classics and their own compositions all with a compelling, joyful abandon.

Led by violinist Jason Anick and guitarist Olli Soikkeli, the quartet performs dynamic and lyrical arrangements of both Gypsy jazz standards and original compositions that draw on diverse international rhythms and musical idioms. With Max O’Rourke on second guitar and Greg Loughman on bass, Rhythm Future is dedicated to expanding the boundaries while keeping the soaring spirit of Gypsy jazz intact.

While the band’s self-titled debut album re-visited classic jazz and Gypsy jazz favorites, Travels, the quartet’s current release, concentrates on group originals that make captivating use of musical sources from outside the conventional Gypsy jazz terrain. Travels reflects both the knowledge garnered from the group’s worldwide touring and the international influences that inspired new rhythmic and harmonic possibilities in their compositions and arrangements.

Travels was picked as one of the best jazz albums of 2016 by All About Jazz and the Huffington Post.

Jason Anick, an award-winning composer and one of the youngest professors at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, has shared the stage with an array of artists including Grammy award winning guitarist John Jorgenson, Stevie Wonder, The Jim Kweskin Jug Band, and Tommy Emmanuel.

Olli Soikkeli (dubbed “the Finnish boy wonder”) recently moved from Scandinavia to New York City, where he quickly became a top call guitarist in the Brooklyn jazz scene. He has performed alongside Cyrille Aimee, Gypsy guitarist Stochelo Rosenberg, Bucky Pizzarelli and many others.

Max O’Rourke was the winner of the 2015 Saga Award from DjangoFest Northwest, and at 21 has already toured/recorded with many of the top American Gypsy Jazz musicians including John Jorgenson and Gonzalo Bergara.

Greg Loughman is a top call bassist in Boston and has been heard with such luminaries as Sheila Jordan, Curtis Fuller and George Garzone.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

Admission is $17 if purchased in advance and $20 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.