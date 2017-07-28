First Friday: See the Luminous Art of Steve Bleinberger at The Artists Gallery

by

On First Friday, August 4th, the Artists’ Gallery will present the work of Steve Bleinberger in “Water, Water, Everywhere,” with a reception to meet the artist that evening from 5-8 pm. The show will hang in The Artists’ Gallery throughout the month of August.

Growing up as a teenager on the shores of Thomas Point, Maryland, Steve was surrounded by water and within the sight and sound of an active lighthouse. It was there that he experienced firsthand, the waters of the Chesapeake in all forms- from capping waves to beautiful glassy calms and everything in between. “Painting in the most wonderfully fluid of mediums – watercolor – I strive to capture the look and most importantly, the feel of an authentic Maryland treasure: The Chesapeake Bay.”

Steve Bleinberger holds a BFA degree with advanced art studies from Richmond’s Virginia Commonwealth University. He is a member of local, regional and national art clubs, conducts watercolor workshops and demos, and judges creative competitions. His work is exhibited throughout the mid-Atlantic region and has gained respect and admiration for depicting Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Chesapeake Bay waterscapes, Bay work boats and the dwindling ranks of those that man them. Steve’s paintings can be found in private collections as well as the homes and offices of Chesapeake racing skippers, “Tall Ship” captains, Bay Pilots, tugboat owners, naval officers, a noted marine historian and a President of the United States.

First Friday, August 4, exhibit and reception for artist Steve Bleinberger from 5:00 – 8:00 pm. The Artists’ Gallery is located at 239 High Street in Chestertown and is open daily from 10-5, Tuesday through Saturday, and Sundays from 12:30-4:30. For more information, please see the Artists Gallery website or call 410-778-2425.

