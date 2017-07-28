3Divas at The Mainstay Saturday July 29

by

3Divas, the jazz trio of Sherrie Maricle on drums, Amy Shook on bass and Jackie Warren on piano will bring their exuberant, stylish sound to The Mainstay in Rock HallSaturday July 29 at 8 p.m.

3Divas are Sherrie Maricle on drums, Amy Shook on bass and Jackie Warren on piano. They are a powerhouse jazz trio that plays originals as well as traditional and contemporary standards with unique style, innovative arrangements, and unified musical joy. They combine exuberance and creativity to create a swinging, highly energized musical experience.

A few years ago, as part of Sherrie Maricle’s larger ensemble, the Diva Jazz Orchestra, the trio’s blistering hot sound ignited the acclaimed award-winning show “Maurice Hines is Tappin’ Thru Life.” A reviewer for Broadway World said they “had a large percentage of the audience remaining until the end of the show’s exit music, most of them screaming for an encore at the finish. There were great moments for Jackie Warren (piano) and Amy Shook (bass), and when Maricle takes over for an extended solo, she wildly shakes up the place.”

Sherrie Maricle leads 3Divas from the drum set as she does her other groups in the Diva family, The DIVA Jazz Orchestra, the quintet FIVE PLAY and The DIVA Jazz Trio. She performs with The New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and is the music director for Broadway star Maurice Hines. Sheis also a busy freelance performer and a published composer/arranger.

Amy Shook has become one of the most in-demand upright bassists in the Baltimore/Washington, D.C. area, coveted for her huge sound and infectious, driving groove. She is a versatile musician who enjoys playing jazz standards as well as new music and is an accomplished composer. She co-leads her own band, The Shook/Russo Quartet, with drummer Frank Russo, and her husband, Pat and is a regular in The Fred Hughes Trio.

Jackie Warren is a native of Colorado who came east to study at Oberlin Conservatory in Ohio. She received her MM from Cleveland State and has resided in Cleveland ever since. She performs regularly as a soloist and has her own jazz trio.. She also arranges and plays salsa and Latin jazz with percussionist Sammy Deleon y Su Orquesta.

The Mainstay (Home of Musical Magic) is committed to presenting local, regional and national level talent, at a reasonable price, in an almost perfect acoustic setting. Wine, beer, sodas and snacks are available at the bar.

Admission is $17 if purchased in advance and $20 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.