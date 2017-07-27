The Garfield Center Announces 2018 Season of Plays

by

The Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown is proud to announce its 2018 season of theatrical productions. Presented by the Garfield and directed by a group of talented local directors, this season offers a variety of shows – slapstick comedy, musical drama, a holiday favorite, a children’s classic and the summer theatre camps; MUSICAMP from July 9-13 and Playmakers from July 16-August 12, 2018.

The season opens February 16, 2018, with The Little Prince, written by Rick Cummins and John Scoullar and based on the book by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry. Directed by Bryan Betley, the story focuses on a pilot whose plane crashes in the deserts of Africa. There he encounters The Little Prince, who recounts his journey to Earth from his home on a tiny asteroid. Through their interaction and the prince’s storytelling, the play makes profound and idealistic revelations about human nature. Performances run February 16-25.

In April, director Shelagh Grasso and musical director Julie Lawrence will present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, by Hugh Wheeler with music by Steven Sondheim. Attend the dark, witty and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th century London from April 27-May 13.

Short Attention Span Theatre, the Garfield’s own ten-minute play festival, opens its fourteenth year in June. Produced by Mark Sullivan and Diane Landskroener, “SAST” runs from June 22 – July 8. An audience favorite, SAST features the talents of dozens of directors, writers and actors, and is designed to hold your attention for Just. Long. Enough.

Next director Jennifer Kafka Smith brings the hilarity of the Marx Bros. Animal Crackers to the stage in September. Written by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind with music and lyrics by Bert Kalmar and Harry Ruby, this profusion of puns, gags, and hysteria with only an occasional pause (or maybe, gasp) for breath, runs September 14-30.

Closing the 2018 season, director Bonnie Hill will bring a familiar holiday tale, Tiny Tim’s Christmas Carol to the Garfield stage from November 30 – December 9. Tiny Tim is determined to have his father home for Christmas day even if it means teaching Ebenezer Scrooge a lesson in Christmas cheer! Adapted from the classic Charles Dickens’ novel, Tony award winner Ken Ludwig writes a heartwarming Christmas tale full of family fun!

The Garfield Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization whose mission is to invigorate the cultural life of our community by nurturing, celebrating and supporting arts and artists through performance and education. For more information, please visit the Garfield web site, or call the box office at 410 810 2060. The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD, 21620.