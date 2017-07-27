Sporting Clay Tournament to benefit Compass Regional Hospice Capital Campaign

by

Compass Regional Hospice invites sharp shooters of all ages to join them on the course for the first sporting clay tournament scheduled for Saturday, September 23 at Schrader’s Outdoors in Henderson. Proceeds of the sporting clay tournament will benefit the capital campaign for Compass Regional Hospice.

Individual shooters and teams of four are welcome. The entry fee is $100 for individual shooters, $75 for junior shooters ages 17 and under, and $400 for a team of four. On the day of the tournament, registration begins at 9:00 a.m. All shooters must be on the course by 11:30 a.m. Gun and golf cart rentals are available through Schrader’s.

Tournament participants will simultaneously move through Schrader’s world-class sporting clay course, utilizing 13-15 stations. In addition to 75 targets, there will also be several other activities, including shooting the five stand, as well as long bird and wacky rabbit competitions. Schrader’s has made many changes to their course with 4 trap presentations at each station. The course is tailored to challenge the most expert shooter and still be welcoming to beginners.

After play, participants are invited back to Schrader’s club house where they will enjoy refreshments and a catered lunch followed by an awards ceremony. The tournament will follow Lewis Class Scoring.

Supporters may also purchase raffle tickets for a chance to win a Stoeger P3000 12/28” Pump Gun donated by Stoeger Industries. Raffle tickets are $10 each. The winning ticket will be drawn at the tournament and the winner need not be present. Must be 18 years or older to enter and all laws for transfer of firearms must be followed.

For more information about how to register and to sponsor the Compass Regional Hospice Sporting Clay Tournament or to purchase gun raffle tickets, contact Kenda Leager, 443-262-4106, kleager@compassregionalhospice.org.

Much like a compass, the priorities of the Charting our Course Together capital campaign point the way toward the future of Compass Regional Hospice. The campaign will raise funds that will be invested in priorities that consider the current and future needs of the residents we serve in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline Counties. Every gift ensures that we continue to help your friends and neighbors find hope and healing as they chart their own course through illness and grief. For more information about how you can get involved, visit: www.compassregionalhospice.org/otherwaystogive/campaign.

