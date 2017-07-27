Letter to Editor: Royal Farms Responds to CRA’s Isabel Hardesty

by

In response to the letter from Isabel Hardesty that appeared in the July 20th issue of the Chestertown Spy, Royal Farms has shown a commitment to safeguarding the environment given the extensive cleanup measures that occurred at this former industrial site prior to construction at our new Chestertown location. Since February 2017, hundreds of tons of contaminated soils were excavated from our new store location and transported to a permitted offsite facility (outside of the Chesapeake Bay watershed) for proper disposal.

In addition, the new fuel station will be responsible in complying with federal and State oil and tank management regulations that include such requirements as double wall tanks, corrosion protection, spill/overfill prevention, leak detection, periodic inspections, and the testing of the secondary portion of the piping prior to use and every 5 years thereafter. Royal Farms remains committed to serving the Chestertown community in an environmentally proactive manner.

Royal Farms is also committed to the environment by building many of our stores to LEED (leadership in engineering and environmental design) standards.

Stores built to these standards save an average of 15-20% is energy use as compared with a typical building and operation like ours. LED lighting throughout the store and the site uses 80% less energy than florescent bulbs and reduces the amount of mercury in the area. The water use in this store is 40% less than a comparable building, which helps to save the bay, reducing our burden on the local watershed. Over 20% of the construction materials used in the store are sourced from within 500 miles, This reduces the carbon footprint in building construction, and increases the benefit to regional suppliers and manufacturers. 20% of the materials also contain recycled material, reducing our burden on natural resources. 75% of the waste from the building of this store was diverted from landfills through recycling. All of the frying oil is recycled into biodiesel to be used in vehicles to lessen our carbon footprint. And our landscaping is native and adaptive to the region thus not needing water.

Royal Farms is committed to being a good neighbor. Our valued employees and customers live in the neighborhoods we serve and we take our responsibility to environmental stewardship very seriously.

Frank Schilling

Director of Marketing & Merchandising

Royal Farms

Baltimore, MD 21211