New Catalog System Coming to Library

Kent County Public Library has entered into a regional library consortium with library systems from Caroline, Dorchester, Kent, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Wicomico and Worcester counties, and the Eastern Shore Regional Library. The Eastern Shore Library Consortium will bring library users better access to library materials throughout the region via a new consolidated library catalog system.

The new catalog is expected to provide streamlined access to library materials from all eight participating systems. Materials requested through the catalog will arrive quickly – often within 24 hours. Digital audiobooks, ebooks, and other online resources will be included in the catalog. The more efficient behind-the-scenes processes will result in better service to the community.

KCPL’s current catalog will go off-line on Friday, August 11 and the new catalog will go live on Thursday, August 17. In order to help make this a smooth transition, the library encourages users to take advantage of extended borrowing during the switch-over. No items will be due while the catalog is off-line, and no fines will be charged. Users can check out books and other items before August 11 and return them after August 19. Users should bring their library cards. While the staff can usually look up accounts with photo ID, users will need to bring their actual library cards to check out items during the transition. If you’ve lost your card, please request a replacement card before August 11.

KCPL will strive to make the transition to the new catalog system as seamless as possible. However, several regular services will be temporarily unavailable. Materials returned during the transition week will remain on your account until the new system goes live. The library asks users not to return items between August 10 and 19. Renewing items, paying fines, updating personal information, and other account edits will not be possible during the transition. Also, Beginning August 1, the library will be unable to place or process hold requests. Interlibrary loan services will also be unavailable. Those services will be resumed as soon as possible once the new catalog is in place. Finally, there is a possibility that some eLibrary resources may be inaccessible during or immediately following the transition.

If you have questions or need help during or after the transition, please stop by or call Kent County Public Library at 410-778-3636. The staff looks forward to implementing the new catalog and appreciates your patience during the process!