Mid-Shore Arts: Kent County Arts Council Plans for Spring Street and the Fall

by

The Kent County Arts Council is moving into its new headquarters, the Town Arts Building on Spring Street across from the Chestertown Post Office.

Leslie Raimond and John Schratwieser, directors of the KCAC, sat down with the Chestertown Spy to go over their plans for the building, which will include a small gallery and performance space. Repairs to the building, including roof work, are expected to begin in August, and the gallery will be hosting its first exhibitions this Fall. There will be exhibits by local and visiting artists and performances such as poetry readings or acoustic concerts.

The KCAC’s ambitious plans will expand the arts offerings available in the county, and go a long way toward making Kent County and Chestertown, a true destination for art lovers from around the region.

This video is approximately three minutes in length. For more information about the Arts Council go here