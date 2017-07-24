Lane Closure on Bridge Tuesday, July 25

Weather permitting, the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will perform some minor patching on the Route 213 bridge over the Chester River in Chestertown Tuesday, July 25. According to SHA community liaison officer Bob Rager, the work requires a single lane closure between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Travelers using the bridge should allow for possible delays.
