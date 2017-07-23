Annual Crow Farm Vineyard Walk is August 12

by

Harvest season will be here before you know it and at Crow Vineyard & Winery that means it is time for the Annual Vineyard Walk. Every year the start of harvest is marked by opening the vineyard to the public for a guided tour with vineyard manager, Brandon Hoy. On August 12 at 6 p.m., guests can enjoy the beauty of the vines and grapes on foot or in the comfort of an antique horse drawn carriage, tour the winery with winemaker Michael Zollo, taste Crow’s award winning wines and enjoy appetizers featuring smoked Crow Angus Beef. Entertainment will be provided.

Each year Roy and Judy Crow, owners of Crow Vineyard & Winery, choose a local non-profit organization as a beneficiary of the event with a portion of the proceeds donated to them. For 2017, Bridges at Worthmore has been chosen. Located in Kent County, Maryland, they are committed to using horses to foster personal growth and learning. Their programs include equine assisted activities such as adaptive riding, psychotherapy and learning.

Tickets are $30 ($25 for Crow Wine Club members) and are available online at crowvineyardandwinery.com or by calling the tasting room at 302-304-0551. For more information on Bridges at Worthmore please visit bridgesatworthmore.org.

Located in the rural heart of Maryland’s Eastern Shore, Crow Vineyard & Winery is Kent County’s first winery. Family owned and operated, they embrace the heritage and traditions of Crow Farm and their wines embody the simple elegance of a working pastoral landscape. The family also runs a farmstay B&B and sells all-natural grass-fed beef. For more information visit crowvineyardandwinery.com, email at crowfarmmd@gmail.com or call Judy Crow at 302-304-0551.