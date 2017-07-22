Kent County Board of Ed to Hold Special Meeting Aug 3

by

The Kent County School Board of Education is holding a special meeting for the purpose of approving personnel and a QZAB bid. The meeting will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2017, at 4:00 pm. The meeting will be held at the Kent County Board of Education Administration Building, 5608 Boundary Avenue, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

AGENDA

ACTION A. Approval of Agenda

ACTION B. Move to Closed Session in accordance with SGA 10-

508(a)(1)(ii) to discuss personnel matters

C. Report on Closed Session

ACTION D. Personnel Actions

ACTION E. QZAB Bids

ACTION F. Adjourn