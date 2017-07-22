July 22 Music in the Park Canceled Due to Weather

The Saturday, July 22 Music in the Park Concert, featuring the Swing City big band, has been canceled due to weather. The group is too large to fit easily into Emmanuel Church, the alternate venue in case of rain.
If possible, the concert will be rescheduled.
The next Music in the Park concert will be Annapolis Bluegrass, Saturday, August 5, 7:00-8:30 pm.
