Femina at The Mainstay Thursday, August 3

Fémina, a trio of women from Patagonia, write their own diverse songs and sing with show-stopping harmonies. They bring their magical on-stage chemistry to The Mainstay in Rock Hall, on Thursday August 3, at 7:30 p.m.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine this month, the legendary rock star Iggy Pop was asked what he was listening to these days. He said, “There are three girls named Fémina from the Andes in Patagonia that are just terrific. They’re just starting their U.S. tour… I played them on my radio show the other day and I don’t think they’re used to being all over the radio in the English-speaking world. But they’re really, really good.”

Hailing from the tiny mountain town of San Martin de los Andes, Femina fuses a variety of Latin genres and folk styles with international rhythms such as reggae, funk and hip-hop. A unique and sweet combination, the trio has toured internationally in Mexico, Europe and the US. They will be playing FloydFest in southweatern Virginia the week before the Mainstay show

Sisters Clara and Sofia Trucco along with their childhood friend, Clara Miglioli, formed Fémina in 2004. All three have vocal training and backgrounds in acting, which lends itself to the high energy and strong facial expressions they bring to performances. Miglioli’s focus is on vocals, whereas Clara Trucco plays the guitar and the ronroco, a Bolivian instrument in the quarto family that adds to the Andean flavor of their sound. Her sister Sofia’s specialty is percussion, including the cajon flamenco, a percussion instrument from Peru.

Fémina’s sound incorporates a variety of genres, including rumba, cumbia, candombe, and bolero that they combine with the international rhythms of reggae, funk and hip-hop to create a world music fusion that is completely their own.

They have several recordings and have been working on their newest in New York while they are in the US for their summer tour.

Admission is $15 if purchased in advance and $18 at the door. Information and advance ticket sales are available at the Mainstay’s website http://www.mainstayrockhall.org. Reservations to pay at the door can be made by calling 410-639-9133.