What’s Growing in Our Rivers? SAV Workshop in Millstream Park on Saturday, July 29th

SAV Workshop in Millstream Park on Saturday, July 29th.

We’re seeing a lot of submerged aquatic vegetation (SAV), like the curly pondweed pictured on the rake! If you spend a lot of time boating on the river, paddling in a creek or stream, or wading near your dock, we suspect you’ve come across these aquatic grasses as well. If you want to increase your general knowledge about SAV, learn how to collect samples, and learn how to identify different species, join us for our first SAV workshop led by our Chesapeake Conservation Corps Volunteer Lindsey Hughes!

Join Chester River Association staff for a morning of SAV sampling in Millstream Park! We’ve seen a major comeback in SAV in recent years, which are important for holding sediment in place, providing habitat, and producing dissolved oxygen for other aquatic critters.

The grasses in Old Mill Stream can be reached from the stream bank with the help of rakes and other sampling gear provided by CRA. We will meet in the park pavilion before heading to the stream to collect samples.

Snacks and water will be provided for all participants, please bring appropriate sun protection! This event is free and open to the public. If you’re interested in attending or have questions about the event, please call our office at 410-810-7556 or email Lindsey at lhughes@ chesterriverassociation.org. Check out the Chester River Association’s website for more information.

We hope to see you there!

SAV Workshop on Saturday, July 29th, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Millstream Park, Centreville, MD