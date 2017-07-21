New Executive Manager at Church Hill Theatre

by

The Church Hill Theatre Board of Directors proudly announces that Hester Sachse will become the Executive Manager of Church Hill Theatre, a non-profit arts and education organization, on August 18, 2017. She will replace Nina Sharp, who will be pursuing other theatrical opportunities in the Baltimore area.

Hester Sachse holds a BA in Drama from Washington College, where she concentrated on all aspects of stage production. For her senior thesis, Sachse directed William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. After graduation, she was active as a counselor and Assistant Director of the Playmakers’ Camp at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre. This experience will be particularly valuable in organizing and running CHT’s annual Green Room Gang summer program for children and teens. Sachse also served as a programming assistant for the Prince Theatre Foundation, gaining expertise in program development, running workshops, coordination with other institutions and the day to day management of a non-profit arts organization.

Church Hill Theatre’s final productions of the 2017 season will be the drama Doubt: a Parable, running from September 8 – 24 and Carrie the Musical, a collaborative show with Chesapeake College running from October 27 – November 12. As always, these productions will require actors, musicians, stage crew and front of the house volunteers. Hester invites CHT members and potential volunteers to stop by the office, located across the street from the theatre, meet her, and learn more about CHT’s ongoing activities. The office is open Tuesday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Please feel free to call the office at 410-556-6003 or visit the website www.churchhilltheatre.org for additional information.