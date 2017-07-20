Psychologist Dr. Lauren Littlefield to Speak at Wye River Upper School

by

Wye River Upper School is pleased to announce that Dr. Lauren Littlefield, psychologist and associate professor, will be presenting on – Building Better Habits: Organization, Planning and Goal Setting Strategies for Adolescents with Executive Dysfunction.

Dr. Littlefield will support parents and other guests in their understanding of executive functioning and methods for breaking old habits and forming new, more effective ones. The audience will be guided in an activity to help them conceptualize executive functions in everyday terms, which will ultimately help them to assess their own strengths and weaknesses. Participants will build an awareness for what individuals with executive skills challenges experience on a daily basis. These individuals include children and adolescents, individuals who have suffered a concussion, and those diagnosed with learning disabilities, ADHD, depression, and anxiety. Strategies geared toward supporting the different executive functioning challenges will be offered; for instance, learning is supported by planning ahead, managing time, organizing space, and forming routines. Goal setting and its various barriers will also be discussed.

Dr. Littlefield is a psychologist and an Associate Professor of Psychology at Washington College in Chestertown, MD. She teaches Neuropsychology, Psychological Assessment, and Diagnosis and Group Therapy to undergraduate students.

The event is open to the public and will be held Thursday, July 27 from 7pm – 8:15pm at Wye River Upper School located at 316 S. Commerce Street, Centreville, MD 21617. Register for your free tickets by visiting www.wyeriverupperschool.org/tools/speaker-series/.

For more information, contact Katie Theeke at (410) 758-2922 or katietheeke@wyeriverupperschool.org. Wye River Upper School is an independent, college preparatory school serving bright students with learning differences such as ADD/ADHD and dyslexia. We discover through innovation, develop with rigor and celebrate the strengths of our students, while preparing him or her for success in college, career and life.