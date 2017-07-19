Get Ready for WC’s Lit House’s Literary Salon

by

For the sixth consecutive year, the Rose O’Neill Literary House is hosting its community-centric Summer Literary Salon series. Formerly called the Summer Poetry Salons, these readings have been expanded to include prose writers, as well as poets.

The third salon will be held at 4:30 p.m. July 25, featuring writers Elizabeth Hazen and Janine Joseph and music from local performer Sofia Ortiz. The community is encouraged to attend this free event.

Born in Washington, D.C., Elizabeth Hazen studied English literature at Yale, then poetry as a graduate student in the Writing Seminars at Johns Hopkins. After graduating with her M.A., she remained in the Baltimore area, where she currently lives with her son. A poet and essayist, Hazen’s work has appeared in Best American Poetry 2013, Southwest Review, The Threepenny Review, The Normal School, and other journals. She teaches seventh- and eighth-grade English at Calvert School in Baltimore. Alan Squire Publishing released her first book, Chaos Theories, in April 2016.

Janine Joseph grew up in the Philippines and Southern California. She is the author of Driving without a License (Alice James Books, 2016), winner of the Kundiman Poetry Prize and finalist for the 2017 Oklahoma Book Award. Her poems and essays have appeared in Kenyon Review Online, Best New Poets, Best American Experimental Writing, Zócalo Public Square, VIDA: Women in Literary Arts, and elsewhere. Her commissioned libretti for the Houston Grand Opera/HGOco include What Wings They Were: The Case of Emeline, “On This Muddy Water”: Voices from the Houston Ship Channel, and From My Mother’s Mother. Joseph is an assistant professor of creative writing at Oklahoma State University.

Sofia Ortiz is a current senior in the Written Arts department at Bard College. A lifelong resident of Chestertown, she has grown up playing music both informally and in small, intimate settings. She has also been involved with Bard’s a cappella group, The Orcapelicans, for the last two years. Always a lover of literature and the Lit House, she is excited to perform during July’s Summer Literary Salon.

The event will be followed by a book sale and signing and light refreshments including wine. For more information on the Salons or the Literary House itself, visit www.washcoll.edu/centers/lithouse/.