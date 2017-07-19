Chainsaw Art at the Kent County Fair

by

Josh Miller is a Kent County boy. Born and raised. He grew up in Chestertown, attended Kent County High School and graduated from there in 1999. Then he began his wandering. First, he went to Nashville, Tennessee, to an automotive painting school. He had always had an artistic side. That led to a career in building and custom-painting motorcycles. Did I mention that he also had a mechanical side? A very good one, too. Well, one thing led to another and pretty soon he was custom-painting drones for the military. They loved his work. In fact, they loved it so much that one of them was chosen to be hung in the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum where you can go see it any day.

This weekend, Josh Miller is wandering back to his old stomping grounds. You can see him in action at the Kent County Fair this weekend, where he will be demonstrating the latest turn in his artistic and mechanical career – chainsaw art – specifically chainsaw wood sculptures. Josh will be on-site all three days of the fair. Several of his sculptures will be included in the Saturday evening auction. Don’t miss your chance to own your own chainsaw sculpture!

For the past two years, Miller has been living in Felton, Delaware with his wife and two daughters. Before then the family was in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania. It was there that he was first inspired to turn his chainsaw into an artist’s tool. He had to cut down a tree and thought why not turn this into art. Thus was born Josh Miller’s chainsaw sculpture career. He’s been making and selling chainsaw sculpture ever since.

Miller’s subjects range from the sacred to the profane, the ridiculous to the sublime, with an emphasis on nature. His bears are especially popular. His birds are beautifully detailed. His humor is home-spun and pun-full, some visual puns, some verbal.