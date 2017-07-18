Democrats to Introduce Candidates at Club Meeting July 20

by

The Democratic Club of Kent County invites residents to Cassinelli Distillery, 323 High St., Chestertown on July 20 to meet 2018 candidates Allison Galbraith, Democratic Candidate for U.S. Congress District 1, and Michael Welker, Democratic Candidate for the Maryland House of Delegates, District 36.

Residents can also meet Democratic candidate for Governor Alec Ross in Chestertown on Saturday, August 12 at the Democrats booth in the park, 11 a.m. to noon during farmers market, and at Democratic headquarters, at 357 High Street (just south of Mill), from noon to 2 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

Allison Galbraith is a native of Maryland’s First Congressional District, raised in historic Bel Air. She is a small business owner specializing in federal contracting and acquisition streamlining. She has extensive experience working in the day-to-day operation of the federal government: information systems, military medical products, multi-billion-dollar rapid development programs. She has completed professional certifications in FDA Regulatory Affairs, FDA current Good Manufacturing Processes, Program Management, Business Financial Management, Contracting, Information Technology, Life Cycle Logistics, Test & Evaluation, and more. Allison is a daughter of two college professors, and a graduate of a public high school and university. She is a working single mom and was married to an Army Veteran for more than a decade.

Michael Welker is a Cecil County native. Working as a real estate agent, Michael came to know the housing market and aimed to help his clients find affordable homes, guiding them through the process carefully to ensure that they wouldn’t face the same pitfalls his family had met back in 2007. In 2016, Michael joined the Cecil County Democrat Club and was elected President. He continues to work at growing their membership while supporting progressive, common sense policy in his local community. He has worked with local non-profit organizations and understands the importance of community involvement and civic service. As an Eagle Scout, he understands the importance of leadership, dedication, and old-fashioned hard work.

Doors will open 5:30 pm for meals, drinks and social time. There will be a brief Democratic Club business meeting at 6:45 , with the main program starting at 7:00 pm. All are welcome.