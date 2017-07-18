Live the Dog’s Life! – Audition for “Sylvia” at the Garfield

by

Open auditions for the play Sylvia by A. R. Gurney will be held at Garfield Center for the Arts on Tuesday and Thursday, July 25 and 27 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. Directed by Bonnie Hill, the play runs two weekends from October 13 to the 22.

Empty nesters Greg and Kate have moved to Manhattan after raising their family in the suburbs. While at the park, Greg befriends Sylvia, a perky stray dog, and brings her home. A street- smart mixture of lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major “bone of contention” between husband and wife. Sylvia is a delightful and delicious comedy that illuminates the complicated relationship between dogs and their human companions.

Casting needs include:

Sylvia – Female playing an active, perky canine – age 18 – 30

Greg – Male, middle-aged businessman

Kate – Female, middle-aged teacher

*Tom, Phyllis, and Leslie – these three characters are played by one actor – age 20- 59

Tom is a male dog owner, who befriends Greg in the park; Phyllis is a friend of Kate’s, and Leslie is a therapist.

Familiarity with the play is beneficial, but not necessary. Scripts are available at the Garfield. Be prepared to do cold readings from the script. Anyone interested in assisting backstage is also encouraged to come to auditions

If you have any questions about the production, please contact the Garfield (401-810-2060) or the Director by email bonniehill@wildblue.net or phone 410-348-5181. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.