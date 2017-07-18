Academy Art Museum Announces August Events

by

EXHIBITIONS

Exhibitions are generously supported by the Maryland State Arts Council, the Talbot County Arts Council and the Star-Democrat.

Annual Members’ Exhibition July 29–September 4 (Labor Day), 2017

Members’ Reception and Judge’s Awards: Friday, July 28, 5:30–7 p.m.

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to present its Annual Members’ Exhibition. This exceptional tradition represents the best of the region’s artists and offers an opportunity to view the creative talents of colleagues and friends. It should be noted that in the last five years, several members have been offered solo exhibitions after having participated in the Members’ Exhibition. The Annual Member’s Exhibition remains one of the Museum’s most popular offerings, providing a venue for our many talented artist members to showcase and sell their works. While updated guidelines are in place to streamline the process, this year’s Annual Member’s Exhibition continues the honored tradition of making the Museum available to all of our members for the exhibition of their artwork.

The Myth Makers in Maryland: The Mighty Merganser Continuing

Artists Donna Dodson and Andy Moerlein (aka the Myth Makers) built one of their iconic sapling sculptures on the Museum’s grounds. Literally speaking, the bird sculpture is based on the Hooded Merganser, a bird which is common in Maryland. Figuratively, however, the artists’ intent is to create a bird sculpture which represents a proud monument to independent thinking and bravery, referencing Eastern Shore native Frederick Douglass.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Open MIC

2nd Monday of each month including:

August 14 (The Future)

Open MIC is a supportive space for our community to share and cultivate the creativity and talents that thrive here. A variety of performances, demonstrations and presentations are welcome. It is open to all ages. Each month will have a topical (and optional) theme to which contributors are encouraged to relate as directly or abstractly as desired. The Museum will provide a PA system, sound engineer, Steinway grand piano and reasonably-priced refreshments. Email RayRemesch@gmail.com for more information.

ARTS EXPRESS TRIPS

HILLWOOD ESTATE, MUSEUM & GARDENS: Spectacular Gems and Jewelry

Date: Wednesday, August 9

Cost: $85 Members, $102 Non-members (includes admission, guided tour and lunch)

Nestled in the hills of northwest Washington, D.C., Hillwood welcomes visitors from around the world with its gracious hospitality. Escape into an oasis only five miles from downtown D.C., explore the Mansion, dine at the Café, and enjoy the beauty and tranquility of the formal gardens. Spectacular Gems and Jewelry will display the greatest examples from Hillwood’s collection, left by Marjorie for the benefit of future generations, along with important loans of pieces once owned by Post but currently housed in other museum or private collections. The exhibition will afford the opportunity to examine the great quality and beauty of gems in the collection, their historical significance, and the evolution of twentieth-century jewelry design from the 1900s through the 1960s.

ADULT CLASSES

Workshops

Pastel Summer Workshop: People at the Beach

Instructor: Katie Cassidy

1 Day: Saturday, August 19, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: $75 Members, $90 Non-members

Seeing children and adults on a sunny beach is a wonderful sight. This class will take you through the steps of placing the human figure in the pastel painting with confidence. The class will cover design, perspective, scale and composition – all elements of a successful painting – with the additional challenge of integrating the figure in the environment. Bring your photos or Katie will provide the student with reference photos.

Painting

Summer Challenge—A Painting a Day for 15 Days!

Instructor: Diane DuBois Mullaly

3 weeks: Saturdays August 5, 12 & 19, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Cost: $120 Members, $144 Non-members

All mediums, all levels of experience. Based on the philosophy of the Daily Painting movement; creating one small artwork each day is a great way to improve quickly, loosen up, and develop the discipline to get into the studio every day. Paintings are typically 6”x 6” or 5”x7” and can be any subject, painted from life or from photos. The first session briefly introduces the concept; then the challenge begins with the instructor and enrolled artists all painting together in the Museum’s studio. Over the following two weeks, enrolled artists paint one painting a day in their home studios; then the current week’s work is brought to class for an individual critique and discussion of each artist’s work. The instructor will take on this exciting summer challenge alongside the enrolled artists, and offer her insight and tips along the way. A very popular event, this challenge should fill fast! Don’t miss it! dianeduboismullaly.com

Telling Stories with Small Paintings

Instructor: Matthew Hillier

Saturday, August 26 and Sunday, August 27, 10:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

$195 Members, $225 Non-members

Matthew is teaching a workshop on how to paint a small painting (not a miniature) with figures, animals and boats as subject matter. He will show the student how to take a concept and to work out the problems in the initial study. Values, color and composition will be addressed and there will be several demonstrations by the instructor. A small painting can be a short story, a study for a larger piece or a beautiful little gem that stands on its own. This promises to be an exciting workshop so please register early as the class will fill. This workshop is not for beginners.

Pastel

For the Pastelist: Summer Mentoring Sessions

Mentor: Katie Cassidy 4 Sessions: Wednesdays, August 9, 16, 23 and 30, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Cost: 4 Sessions $110 or $35 per session drop-in fee

Spend the hot August days in a cool studio working with fellow pastel artists on individual projects of your design. Katie will be there working on her own pieces and mentoring other artists as needed. Use the time to try new subject, new techniques or materials while you relax and create in a supportive environment. Each session ends with an informative and lively critique. Open to all levels. Minimum of 6 students, maximum of 16.

Private Lessons in Photography or Photoshop

Instructor: George Holzer

Time and number of weeks: variable

Cost: per hour fee

Private lessons in digital photography, Photoshop (Full Version or Elements), and general digital imaging; Shooting pictures and photography principles, Photoshop enhancements and creative uses, specific individual digital projects. Lessons can be tailored to individual needs and time frame. Contact: George Holzer geo@georgeholzer.com or 410.310.2604 (cell)

CHILDREN’S CLASSES/PROGRAMMING

Sumi-e Painting

Ages 8–14 (Adults welcome)

Instructor: Dawn Malosh

Monday-Friday, July 31–August 4, 9:30 a.m.–12:00 noon

Cost: $115 Museum members; $125 non-members

Students in this workshop will learn a unique method to meditate and relax, while painting the “chi” of the nature around them, as Buddhist monks called the Chan did 1000 years ago. This class will teach a simplified version of the traditional meditative Eastern approach and style to nature painting. Participants will learn about traditional Eastern painting media, such as the bamboo brush, sumi-e ink, rice paper and suzuri inkwell. All materials provided. If the weather is nice, we may be able to go outside to do some ink paintings in the Talbot Historical Society Gardens. Signed permission slips will be necessary for this option. Please bring a hat and sunscreen.

Kaleidoscope Summer Arts Camp

Ages 6+

Week # 2 Monday–Friday, July 31–August 4

Instructors: Maria Sage and Theresa Schram

12:30–3:30 p.m. daily each week

Cost: $105 Museum members; $115 non-members per week

This signature multi-media camp will feature opportunities each week to explore and develop projects from observation and imagination. Drawing, painting, sculpture, collage and printmaking may be included. Each week is different. All materials provided. Grand viewing of the week’s projects and party on the last day. Parents are invited!

Fun with Photoshop

Grades 5-9

Instructor: Garnette Hines

Monday-Friday, July 31-August 4, 1 – 3 p.m.

Cost: $140 Museum members; $150 non-members

Easton High School’s digital media specialist, Garnette Hines, teaches students the basics of digital storytelling using the industry-standard Adobe Photoshop. In this class, students will try their hand at Photoshop painting, create mythological creatures, learn how to create animated gifs, and transform photos of themselves to create surreal special effects, such as flying and other superpowers.

Creative Writing Workshop: Poetry

Grades: 7–12

Instructor: Katy Trice

Monday–Friday, August 7–11, 10 a.m.–12:00 noon

Cost: $110 Museum members; $120 non-members

Creative Writing Workshop: Fiction and Short Stories

Grades: 7–12

Instructor: Katy Trice

Monday-Friday, August 7–11, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Cost: $110 Museum members; $120 non-members

These are the perfect classes for students who find themselves constantly writing down phrases, stories, stanzas, or narratives. Each day students will start with a free-write prompt, move into reading and reviewing each other’s work, and then play some creative writing games. The morning session is Poetry, and the afternoon session is Fiction and Short Stories. Students are encouraged to sign up for the one they are most interested in, or both if they can’t decide!

The Art Studio

Ages 7–10

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Monday–Friday, August 14–18, 10 a.m. – 12:00 noon

Cost: $130 Museum members; $140 non-members

A week full of imaginative activities! The Art Studio is a complete art experience that blends fun and creativity. Each day will bring a new project, including drawing, painting, printmaking, collage, memory jars and more. If you’ve taken one of Ms. Horsey’s camps in the past, you’ll be happy to know that this summer’s Art Studio will feature all new projects. All materials provided.

Dive into the World of Math and Art!

Grades 6–8

Instructor: Deborah Scales

Monday – Friday, August 14-18, 9:30 a.m.–11:30 a.m.

Cost: $125 Museum members; $135 non-members

This fun and challenging five-day workshop is for any middle school math student who wants to discover an exciting way to learn math through art-making. If you like art, you may find that you also find a new love for math. We will explore art-making through mathematical strategies, skills and problem solving. We will use basic operations of arithmetic, algebraic formulas, scientific notation, geometric figures, precision measuring, ratios and proportions, linear-point perspective, transformations, and platonic solids. You will begin this school year with a kaleidoscope of math knowledge! In fact, one of our projects is to make M.C. Escher kaleidocycles. M.C. Escher is a famous artist who said, “I was a particularly poor student in math.” Yet, the funny thing is, mathematicians love his art! The instructor, Deborah Scales is a certified K-12 art teacher and teaches middle school math at Lighthouse Christian Academy on Kent Island.

Sketch it! A Sketchbook Journey

Ages 8–13

Instructor: Susan Horsey

Monday–Friday, August 21–25,10 a.m.–12:00 noon

Cost: $130 Museum members; $140 non-members

The ability to quickly sketch an idea or image is a fundamental skill. This camp is for children who love to draw, paint and create, while developing their skills and techniques. A variety of media will be explored, including pencil, pens, watercolors, and colored pencils–all in students’ sketchbooks. Together we’ll make art a daily event, drawing inspiration from nature and our surroundings. All materials provided.

Architecture Camp

Ages 10-13

Instructor: Andrea Milito

Monday–Friday August 7–11 10 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Cost: $125 Members; $135 Non-members

Calling all builders and designers! In this camp, students will explore the world of architecture in a hands-on environment. They will learn about the structural differences of various types of buildings and interiors they see every day, work to design a building, and create their own cityscapes! This is a chance for students to learn new skills and see the world around them in a new light.

Band Camps

Instructor: Ray Remesch

Ages: 7-10 years: Dates: July 31-Aug 4

Ages: 10+ Dates: August 7-11, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day

Fee: $155 Members, $186 Non-members per week

Band Camp is an opportunity for young musicians to practice effective teamwork and creative expression. The daily schedule will include musicianship masterclasses, group improvisation games and rehearsals for a short Friday afternoon concert. This camp is open to singers and all types of instruments including, but not limited to, the guitar, piano/keyboard, violin, percussion, clarinet, sitar and kazoo. Ray Remesch (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com.

Recording Arts Camp

Instructor: Ray Remesch Ages: 9+ Dates: August 14-18, 9 a.m.–1 p.m. each day

Fee: $155 Members, $186 Non-members per week

The Recording Arts Camp is designed for kids who have an interest in DIY music production and want to professionalize their sound. Campers will learn practical strategies they can use whether they’re recording with a phone, a home computer or in a professional studio. The week’s itinerary includes creative group and individual projects, focused workshops and fun challenges/games. Ray Remesch (410) 829-0335 or rayremesch@gmail.com.

Mini Masters Summer Camps (For Ages Three through Four)

Building and Construction!

August 14 through 17

9 a.m. to noon

Participants will spend the week building and constructing things out of recycled and other materials. Vehicles, buildings, robots, and child-created designs will be some of the items created.

PIANO & GUITAR LESSONS

Piano & Guitar Lessons

Instructor: Raymond Remesh (410) 829-0335

Whether your goal is to audition for a conservatory, lead your family in song during holidays or learn to play the music you love, a personalized music education is one of the most rewarding and enduring investments a person can make for themselves or their child. Contact the instructor directly for lesson schedule and cost.

DANCE

Adult Ballroom & Latin Dance

Amanda Showell (302)-377-3088. www.dancingontheshore.com.

For additional information, visit academyartmuseum.org or call the Museum at 410-822-2787.