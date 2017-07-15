Johnny Cash Comes to the Garfield!

by

The Roots at the Garfield concert series continues July 22nd at 8 pm with David Stone: The Johnny Cash Experience.

Stone takes the audience through the late country legend’s career, covering Early Johnny Cash, Johnny Cash & June Carter, and the Folsom Prison Concert Era. Those who see his performance will know what it must have been like to see the real Johnny Cash in concert — his voice, mannerisms, and his band are wholly true to the legend. Come to the concert dressed in black to add to the fun!

David Stone: The Johnny Cash Experience is the only Johnny Cash Tribute ever to be selected by the State of California (even over Johnny’s original band) to play the 40th anniversary commemorative concert at San Quentin State Prison on February 24, 2009, celebrating the historic performance of Johnny Cash at the facility in 1969.

This concert is the fourth in the five-part Roots at the Garfield series, sponsored by Andy and Leslie Price, which brings early blues, bluegrass, folk, r&b and rock music to Chestertown. The final concert will be Hannah Gill and the Hours on September 9th, as part of the Chestertown Jazz Festival weekend. Tickets are $25 general admission and $15 for students. Tickets are available by calling 410-810-2060, online at www.GarfieldCenter.org or at the box office. The Garfield Center for the Arts is located at 210 High Street in Chestertown.