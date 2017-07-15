See the Magic of Willy Wonka and Dr. Seuss at Church Hill Theatre

by

Talented local youngsters will entertain audiences of all ages in performances of Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS and Seussical JR. at Church Hill Theatre from Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23. For almost 20 years, Green Room Gang campers have honed their acting, singing and dancing skills to produce fully staged musical productions.

Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS is a colorful musical adapted for children from Roald Dahl’s unforgettable book “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” as well as the 1971 film “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” starring Gene Wilder.

Seussical JR. is a fantastical musical adventure co-conceived by Eric Idle (of “Monty Python” fame) that transports audiences to the wonderful world of Dr. Seuss and includes such memorable characters as the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, and the tiny Whos of Whoville.

Becca Van Aken served as director to younger performers in Roald Dahl’s Willy Wonka KIDS and Shannon Whitaker directed the middle and high schoolers in Seussical JR. Interns Georgia Rickloff and Iz Clemens ably assisted the directors with instruction and production. Shelagh Grasso and Sylvia Maloney, retired educators and avid CHT volunteers, served as producers for the camp. A small staff provided overall technical support for the productions, including Carmen Grasso and Brian Whitaker who designed and built the set, Tina and Erma Johnson who created the costumes, and Nic Carter who was responsible for the light design. S.G. Atkinson was the photographer. Several past GRG students volunteered as camp helpers, and many parents and other volunteers helped with costumes, sets, props, and backstage responsibilities, making this annual production a true community effort.

Shows will be on the evenings of Thursday, July 20 and Friday, July 21 at 7 pm and there will be matinee performances on Saturday, July 22 and Sunday, July 23 at 2 pm. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students; only cash or check will be accepted for this production. At these shows, audiences will also have the opportunity to participate in Church Hill Theatre’s “Sweets for Stucco” fundraiser to support their historic exterior stucco restoration, which is a $19,000 project.

The theatre is located at 103 Walnut St. in Church Hill, MD, 21623

Reservations for CHT’s Green Room Gang 2017 performances can be made by calling the Church Hill Theatre office at (410) 556-6003.

For more information, visit the theatre website, contact theatre manager Nina Sharp by email at execmanager@churchhilltheatre.org or call the Church Hill Theatre Office 410-556-6003