Letter to Editor: Chestertown Can Do Better

Gas stations generate pollutants, including petroleum products and trash. When it rains, stormwater picks up these pollutants – that’s why it’s critical to install systems to filter this water before it runs into nearby streams.

The new Royal Farms in Chestertown sits directly next to Radcliffe Creek, which empties into the Chester south of Wilmer Park. Thanks to the observation and persistence of the Chester River Association, this gas station is now in compliance with Maryland’s minimum requirements for stormwater management –rain gardens are capturing and filtering 50% of stormwater generated on site.

But Chestertown can do better. While the Royal Farms gas station meets the minimum requirements of Maryland’s regulations, local municipalities have the authority under those regulations to require more than the minimum effort in order to ensure developments are not degrading our environment or quality of life.

By meeting only the minimum requirements, 50% of stormwater from the Royal Farms property is discharging without treatment into the adjacent wetlands and creek, which are sensitive and essential ecosystems within the Chester watershed. In addition, Chestertown is a member of Tree City USA, seeking to increase canopy coverage—yet there is now a conspicuous absence of tree cover along the rail-trail where the Royal Farms was constructed.

Meeting the absolute minimum stormwater treatment requirements is mandatory – we need to do better than the minimum. The Town has two upcoming opportunities to do so: the Chestertown Marina redevelopment and Washington College’s future waterfront campus. These are opportunities for Chestertown to define itself as environmentally progressive, not just through rhetoric but also through action. We urge the Town to hold these and future developments to a higher standard in our common effort to protect our natural resources and better serve Town citizens.

Isabel Hardesty

Chester Riverkeeper