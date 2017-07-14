Gunston Students Earned Medals on the National Spanish Exam

by

Congratulations to world language students from the Gunston School who recently attained national recognition for excellent performance on the 2017 National Spanish Examinations, earning a total of 1 gold, 3 silver, and 6 bronze medals along with 16 honorable mentions.

“Attaining a medal or honorable mention for any student on the National Spanish Examinations is very prestigious,” said Kevin Cessna-Buscemi, National Director of the Exams, “because the exams are the largest of their kind in the United States with over 157,000 students participating in 2017.”

Gold medalists at level 1: Haorui Song

Silver medalists at level 1: Griffin Hecht, Elyssa Merton

Silver medalists at level 5: George Bowie

Bronze medalists at level 1: Rebecca DeFino, Isabelle Schmittinger

Bronze medalists at level 2: Emma Johnson

Bronze medalists at level 3: Tyler Judd

Bronze medalists at level 4: Ben Byerly, Henry Parkhurst

Students receiving honorable mention at level 1: Rick Archambault, Philip Ashley, Tirza Enriquez, Zack Goss, Brennan Paddy, Garrett Rudolfs; at level 2: Chad Angelini, Simon Cawley, Emma Hottel, Hopewell Murphy, Ryleigh Paskoski, Neel Patel; at level 3: Alice Agee, Alex Papadopoulos, Maddy Romberger; at level 5: Abigail Miller.

The students were taught by Spanish teachers, Juan Angarita and Avis Wheatley. This is the fifth year Gunston has participated in the exams.

The National Spanish Examinations are sponsored by the American Association of Teachers of Spanish and Portuguese.