You are Invited to “The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever” at the Garfield

Free MUSICAMP Performance on July 14th, 7:00 pm

MUSICAMP returns to the Garfield Center for the Arts in Chestertown for its fifth year, featuring local talent ages 8 to 15. This year the production is, “The Most Epic Birthday Party Ever,” written by Denver Casado and Betina Hershey, and directed by Julie Lawrence. Join us in this family friendly show as we celebrate Skyler’s 12th Birthday…but sometime after the pizza is served, the world goes wacky and every adult vanishes! Watch as the kids figure out how to organize and operate on their own, how Skyler’s brother declares himself King Charlie and how Skyler fights back!

MUSICAMP is a 5-day intensive musical theatre experience where campers sing, dance, act and create scenery for their show. Every camper gets lines in the play and everyone is on stage the entire time. At the end of the week, kids transform into their characters and present an amazing stage production that highlights their varied talents. MUSICAMP is staffed by camp founder and director Julie Lawrence, musical director Helen Clark and art consultant Charlice Culvert. Jennifer Kafka-Smith will be assisting with costumes and props.

Support our local talent with your attendance and applause! The show on Friday, July 14th at 7 pm is free and open to the public. Donations are welcome. For reservations and more information call the Garfield Center box office, 410-810-2060 or visit the Garfield’s website. The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD 21620. All photos by Jeff Weber.