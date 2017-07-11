Kent School to Bring Brain Science into Classrooms

by

In a yearlong program, Kent School is partnering with the Center for Transformative Teaching and Learning at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, MD to focus on the leading brain science and research, and to learn to integrate educational neuroscience into the classroom. Working with Director Glenn Whitman and Ian Kelleher, Director of Research, Kent School employees will engage in multiple professional development sessions. This summer, Kent School employees will read Neuroteach: Brain Science and the Future of Education written by Whitman and Kelleher as a starting point for the yearlong work. Kent School is one of only seven schools nationwide to be selected to participate in the Neuroteach professional development program.

According to Whitman, “Teachers are brain changers. Thus, it would seem obvious that an understanding of the brain – the organ of learning – would be critical to a teacher’s readiness to work with students.” He continues, “Neuroteach will aid teachers and school leaders in bringing the growing body of educational neuroscience research into the design of their schools, classrooms, and work with each individual student.”

Nancy Mugele, Head of Kent School said, “I am absolutely thrilled and honored that Kent School was selected to benefit from Glenn’s and Ian’s research, writing and workshops. Their work connects perfectly with our mission to guide our students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic and moral excellence. Mind, brain and education science will help us strengthen our commitment to interdisciplinary, child-centered teaching and learning.”

Kent School began the partnership with an introductory session with Glenn Whitman via Skype in early June. The program continues throughout the 2017-2018 academic year with day-long sessions in August, October, and February for all employees. In July, Michelle Duke, Assistant Head of School for Academics, Cheryl Plummer, First Grade and Jessica Thompson, Learning Specialist, will attend the CTTL’s Science of Teaching and School Leadership Academy. This opportunity involves a day-long seminar in the brain research laboratory at Johns Hopkins University. Over the course of the next three summers, Kent School will continue to send three members of the faculty and administration so that over time nine employees will become experts in mind, brain and education science. These nine employees will share their expertise during in-service professional development programs for the entire faculty group resulting in teachers who are wholly engaged in mind, brain, and education science in the classroom for the benefit of every Kent School student.

Kent School, located on the bank of the Chester River in historic Chestertown, MD, is an independent day school serving girls and boys from Preschool through Grade 8. The School’s mission is to guide its students in realizing their potential for academic, artistic, athletic, and moral excellence. The School’s family-oriented, supportive, student-centered environment fosters the growth of honorable, responsible citizens for our country and our diverse world. Kent School is best known for its signature Chesapeake Bay Studies program.

