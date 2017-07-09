Garfield Announces Hedgelawn Summer Performance Series for Kids

by

Each year a portion of the Playmakers experience at the Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre includes three interactive performances in addition to putting on their own production. These shows, sponsored by The Hedgelawn Foundation, feature multicultural artists who introduce Playmakers to a variety of theatrical arts. Past performers have included dancers, musicians, storytellers, and puppeteers.

This year the Playmakers are putting together The Princess Bride and the Hedgelawn series ties loosely into that theme. On Wednesday, July 19th at 2 pm, the Garfield Center will be hosting a presentation by The Baltimore Improv Group. “B.I.G.” is dedicated to advancing the art of improvisational theater through an active program of performance, instruction, and outreach. B.I.G .is celebrating its 11th Season of spreading comedy, communication, and empathy throughout Maryland.

Wednesday, July 26th at 2 pm, the Garfield is hosting a performance by Gabriel Stone, who will be showing the campers a variety of traditional medieval instruments and their uses. Gabe Stone earned his Master of Music Education from the University of South Carolina and his Bachelor of Music and Certificate in Tuba Performance from Shenandoah Conservatory. He has performed as a low brass specialist throughout the East Coast as a chamber musician on Tuba, Serpent, and Ophicleide. Mr. Stone is a musician in Colonial Williamsburg, playing a variety of instruments including Serpent, Baroque Guitar, Baroque Flute, and Hurdy-Gurdy. His performances have been a regular treat during the annual Chestertown Tea Party Festival.

A showcase of Irish dance by the Hester Academy of Irish Dance concludes the series on Wednesday, August 2nd at 2 pm. Lead by J.J. Hester, a fully certified Irish Dance Adjudicator, the school opened its doors in September 2014 and is fully certified and registered with An Coimisiun le Rinci Gaelacha and the Irish Dance Teachers Association of North America. They aim to share the love of Irish dance with both Irish and non-Irish students alike in a family-oriented environment where each student creates goals for themselves and learns how to achieve those goals through discipline and hard work.

These shows are family-friendly and open to everyone. Tickets are $5 and group rates are available (no charge to current Playmakers). Please call the Box Office at 410-810-2060 or email Tess Hogans (thogans@garfieldcenter.org) for more information. In addition, don’t forget to mark your calendars for the “The Princess Bride” shows, scheduled for Friday, August 11th at 7 pm, Saturday, August 12th at 7 pm and Sunday, August 13th at 3 pm.

The Garfield Center for the Arts at the Prince Theatre is located at 210 High Street, Chestertown, MD, 21620. For more information please visit the website.

