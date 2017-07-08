Commentary: The Passage of Time by Phillip Hoon

by

The Passage of Time And so it goes, hour to hour & day to day . . . before long, it is week to week & year to year . . . and then it is gone with the wind.

We live in the now, but at the same time the history of our own lives, as well as the society in which we live. The future is an eternal mystery.

There are those many things that matter . . . friends & foes, cars & kids, things new & old, high tides & full moons, the Pirates & the Steelers.

And yes, family, hopes & disappointments, new experiences & old routines, challenges & successes, goals & failures, the Cardinal Virtues & the Deadly Sins.

The scope and scale of the perspectives of life can thrill & intimidate . . . ancient Greece & Rome, the Renaissance, Shakespeare, The Greatest Generation, the now.

All of those things are reflected in and embraced by the generations of families & friends, a universal truth for all but the unfortunate for whom it is elusive.

As our lives and living history march on, the death of a loved one causes an interruption for consideration on the meaning, perspective and temporary reality of life.

Albeit brief, that moment is one for reflection that the passage of time marches on . . . what was, what is and what might be.

And as our Founding Fathers expressed about the course of human events, some truths are self-evident, timeless and immutable.

Among them are the gifts of a father to a son . . . wisdom, humility, gentility and personal responsibility.

And then the stormy seas at the end of a voyage of life become the calm of eternity.

And so it goes . . . the passage of time and its gentle winds, with the memories of a loved one and the hopes for the future.