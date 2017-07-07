Backpack Giveaway for Students July 23

by

Students in Chestertown are invited to take part in a national backpack giveaway.

On Sunday, July 23, nearly 1,000 participating TCC and Wireless Zone stores are teaming up to donate 172,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children through TCC’s annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. Since 2013, TCC has donated more than 505,000 backpacks filled with supplies to ensure children are well prepared for the start of the school year.

Between 1-4 p.m. on July 23 , participating TCC stores are inviting local families to bring their children to the store to pick up a backpack filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and more.

The participating TCC store in Chestertown is the Verizon store at 865 Washington Ave. Each TCC store is donating 220 backpacks, and backpacks will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. One backpack be given to each attending child.

Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC and Wireless Zone, said in a statement, “This is our fifth TCC School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, and we are ecstatic to bring Wireless Zone on board to assist in supporting the education of young children in our communities,.We are proud to help our local families prepare for the upcoming school year by taking some of the financial burden off their shoulders.”

In 2016, the National Retail Federation predicted the average person with children in grades K-12 would spend $107.76 on school supplies, which has increased from last year’s prediction of $97.74. With nearly 20 percent of children in the U.S. living in poverty, TCC is working to alleviate the rising costs of school supplies through this annual program.

Earlier this year, TCC donated supply packs to more than 5,610 teachers across the U.S. and 3,000 care kits to senior living communities. In 2016, the company’s efforts included donating 135,000 backpacks full of school supplies to children, contributing $100,000 for materials used to improve the environment, and pledging $250,000 to Make-A-Wish, enabling the organization to grant 25 wishes for children with life-threatening medical conditions across the country.

To learn more about TCC, visit www.TCCRocks.com. Customers can also connect with the company at www.facebook.com/tcctalk and www.twitter.com/tcctalk.