Silent Auction for SIDS

Kay Smith of /Chestertown is hosting a silent auction at 3:30, Saturday, July 8, at Spa Angels, 308 Park Row in Chestertown. The auction is raising funds to help start a foundation in the name of Jamisen Grace Schultz, a 9-month-old girl who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome early in June. She was the daughter of Jeremy and Kelly Schultz of Rock Hall.

Smith said in a message to the Spy, “The mission of the foundation is to get Owlets to working parents. Owlets is a sock that infants wear. It links to your smartphone, and you can check the status of your child (heart rate, oxygen level and temperature).” To learn more about Owlets socks, see the company website.

“All of the proceeds will go into making this foundation happen,” Smith wrote.

The auction will feature gift certificates from many local businesses, a number of donated items and tasty treats. Spa Angels will also offer 15-minute facials for $15. To donate items to the auction, call Smith at 410-924-2351.

Smith added on a Facebook Page for the auction, “Jamisen Grace was a beautiful, full of life little angel who did not get to finish her mission here on earth but will forever watch over her family.”

For more information, visit the Jamiesen Grace Silent Auction Facebook page.