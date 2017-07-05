New Minister Joins Chestertown Unitarians

by

The Board of Trustees of the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Dr., Chestertown, is pleased to announce the selection of the as its new half-time minister. Rev. Browning has been serving the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Easton congregation for the past four years as a half-time minister and will expand her ministry to Chestertown.

Rev. Browning came into the Unitarian Universalist ministry after a long career with Verizon. As young parents, she and her husband Bill had found Unitarian Universalism when looking for a faith home in which to raise their children. As Rev. Browning relates,

I discovered Unitarian Universalism when my husband and I were in search for religious education for our family. Our children were young and being a part of a community that regularly opened conversations on ethics and morals seemed important. Making time for a spiritual life mattered especially because we felt so busy in our lives – a chance to slow down and even at times to pause. As we made connections and built relationships I got involved in church leadership, focusing on membership and social justice and eventually sensed this work of leading and building connections was my call to ministry.

Her long history of involvement in the lay leadership and religious education at the UU Church of Arlington, Virginia, prepared her for taking a new direction in her life, i.e., becoming a Unitarian Universalist minister. Rev. Browning graduated with a Master of Divinity degree from Wesley Theological Seminary in Washington, D.C. and was ordained in 2013. She also holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of New Hampshire and a Master of Business Administration degree from Boston College.

Rev. Browning commenced her ministry in Chestertown on July 1stand will be giving her first sermon at UUCR on September 17th. She will be preaching on the first and third Sundays of most months and will hold regular pastoral hours at UUCR.

Rev. Browning and her husband Bill have three adult children. Regarding her new ministry with UUCR, Sue said, “I look forward to getting to know the congregation and the Chestertown community. For me, living out my faith is grounded in building and sustaining relationships and figuring out what can be done together.”