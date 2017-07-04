State Official Resigns from Trump Election Panel

by

Luis Borunda, Maryland’s deputy Secretary of State, has resigned from a panel appointed by President Donald Trump to look into possible voter fraud in the 2016 presidential election.

According to a story in The Hill Monday, Borunda told Gov. Larry Hogan that he has resigned from the Trump administration’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Trump created the panel in an executive order in May, after claiming that millions of people cast illegal votes for Hillary Clinton, his opponent in the election.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity sent letters last week to the 50 secretaries of state across the country requesting information about voters. A number of the states, including Maryland, have already said they will not provide the information, which includes every registered voter’s name, address, party affiliation and the last four digits of their social security numbers.